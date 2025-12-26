Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway begins operation in SW China
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows a test train running on the Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway began operation on Thursday as part of China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service, which is a crucial logistics link between China's western inland regions and global markets. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)
This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a freight train running on the Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway began operation on Thursday as part of China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service, which is a crucial logistics link between China's western inland regions and global markets. (Photo by Mu Ke/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a freight train running on the Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway began operation on Thursday as part of China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service, which is a crucial logistics link between China's western inland regions and global markets. (Photo by Mu Ke/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a freight train running on a bridge over the Yangtze River along the Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Longchang-Luxian-Xuyong railway began operation on Thursday as part of China's New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor rail service, which is a crucial logistics link between China's western inland regions and global markets. (Photo by Liao Shengchun/Xinhua)
