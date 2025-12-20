Cangxi County in China's Sichuan crafts innovative model to boost rural development

Xinhua) 10:07, December 20, 2025

Zhang Guihua (3rd R), Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming with villagers at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Remarkably, Party secretaries of villages in the county are spearheading in sessions of e-commerce promotion, driving the sales of local specialties across the country to substantially improve local farmers' income. (Xinhua/Xu Hongyan)

Xie Aijun, Party secretary of Xinghua Village, promotes local produce via live-streaming at a "Party secretary studio for rural development" in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Xie Aijun, Party secretary of Xinghua Village, promotes local produce via live-streaming at a digital industrial park in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Xie Aijun, Party secretary of Xinghua Village, presents local produce before a live-streaming session at a digital industrial park in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Xie Aijun, Party secretary of Xinghua Village, presents local produce at a "Party secretary studio for rural development" in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua (L, front), Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua, Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua (1st R), Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming with villagers at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua, Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Villagers present newly harvested oranges at Sunzigou Village in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua, Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, promotes oranges via live-streaming at an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Xie Aijun, Party secretary of Xinghua Village, promotes local produce via live-streaming at a "Party secretary studio for rural development" in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua, Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, picks oranges at an orchard in Sunzigou Village in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

Zhang Guihua, Party secretary of Sunzigou Village, with gears for live-streaming in hand, walks inside an orchard in Cangxi County of Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 12, 2025. Cangxi County has crafted an innovative model to boost rural development, which incorporates family farming cooperatives, live-streaming platforms as well as online and offline marketing.

