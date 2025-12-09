2025 Sichuan Winter Tourism Season kicks off

Xinhua) 08:29, December 09, 2025

Tourists pick up skiing equipment at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 8, 2025. The 2025 Sichuan Winter Tourism Season kicked off here on Monday. Sichuan has launched four major tourism routes and more than 5,000 winter cultural and tourism activities to enrich visitors' winter travel experience. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A performance is staged during the opening ceremony of the 2025 Sichuan Winter Tourism Season at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 8, 2025 shows people having fun at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People ski at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A performer dressed as Ne Zha, a character from Chinese mythology, skis at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People ski at Qiangrengu ski resort in Wenchuan County, Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

