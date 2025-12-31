Mabian-Zhaojue section of Leshan-Xichang Expressway to open to traffic in Sichuan

Xinhua) 21:18, December 31, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a bridge of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a view of Daliangshan Tunnel 1 of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a view of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Leibo County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a view of Daliangshan Tunnel 1 of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows the exit to Zhaojue County of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a hub and a service area of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a service area of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a view of Wuyiwan Bridge of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a hub of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 27, 2025 shows a view of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Muchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows an interior view of Dafengding Tunnel of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a hub of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Mabian-Zhaojue section of the Leshan-Xichang Expressway in Sichuan Province will open to traffic on Jan. 1, 2026. Once it opens, travel time between Zhaojue County and Mabian County will be reduced from about five hours to 1.5 hours. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chaolan)