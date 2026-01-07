Tanzania's Zanzibar president hails China-supported infrastructure projects

Xinhua) 13:07, January 07, 2026

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Tanzania's Zanzibar President Hussein Ali Mwinyi on Tuesday praised China for its support in infrastructure development, saying key projects undertaken by Chinese companies are progressing smoothly and will help improve transportation conditions in the islands.

Mwinyi made the remarks while attending the opening ceremony of Zanzibar's first flyover, constructed by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), saying the project team has overcome construction challenges and made positive contributions to Zanzibar's infrastructure development.

He said the flyover project, together with the 2.2-km southern Zanzibar coastal road project, is of great significance in enhancing the city's image and improving people's livelihoods.

Mwinyi noted that the implementation of these projects is an example of pragmatic China-Africa cooperation and will provide strong support for the development of Zanzibar's tourism and trade, helping promote sustainable economic growth.

Wang Lei, general manager of CCECC East Africa, said that as the first three-dimensional transportation facility in Zanzibar, the flyover will effectively ease urban traffic pressure and further improve the road network.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)