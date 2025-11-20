Chinese medics promote sanitation, offer free clinic services in Tanzania's Zanzibar

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical and public health experts have carried out a World Toilet Day health education and free clinic campaign in the Pujini community of Pemba Island, in a bid to raise awareness of safe toilet use and improve environmental hygiene.

On Tuesday, the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis prevention and control expert team and the 35th Chinese medical team jointly organized the event, drawing participation from more than 500 residents.

The campaign featured health lectures, which stressed the importance of sanitary toilet construction, proper fecal treatment, clean drinking water, and sound environmental hygiene in preventing intestinal parasitic and infectious diseases.

Wang Wei, leader of the Chinese schistosomiasis prevention and control expert team, said the team would continue deepening cooperation with Zanzibar's health authorities to advance disease prevention and community health promotion.

Citing real-life cases, Wang underscored the link between unsafe sanitation and disease transmission, urging residents to adopt healthy habits such as regular handwashing, correct toilet use, and avoiding direct contact with contaminated water.

Picture displays, model demonstrations, and interactive question and answer sessions helped bring the concepts to life, with residents actively engaging in discussions, Wang added.

During the free clinic, specialists in public health, parasitic and infectious diseases, pediatrics, dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, and breast and thyroid surgery provided consultations, basic examinations, and health risk assessments.

The Chinese medical team also offered individualized explanations of test results, distributed medicines and educational materials, and received warm appreciation from the community.

Abdulla Suleiman, head of the Pujini community, thanked the Chinese medical teams for their long-term support and pledged to mobilize volunteers to strengthen household toilet construction and community health education.

World Toilet Day, marked annually on Nov. 19, is an official United Nations observance to inspire action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

