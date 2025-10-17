Chinese medical experts promote hygiene awareness in Zanzibar school

Xinhua) 13:40, October 17, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts on Wednesday held a health education and free clinic event at Madungu Primary School on Pemba Island, Tanzania's Zanzibar, to mark the 18th Global Handwashing Day and promote clean and healthy living among local communities.

The event, jointly organized by the Chinese schistosomiasis control project expert team in Zanzibar and the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar, attracted more than 500 students and teachers, said Wang Wei, head of the schistosomiasis control project team.

Activities included interactive health education sessions, practical handwashing demonstrations, and free medical consultations, Wang said.

"We emphasized the importance of avoiding contaminated water sources and advocated for early prevention, detection, and treatment, as visual aids and videos helped students better understand the disease and its prevention," Wang noted.

In addition to educational sessions, medical professionals provided free consultations and physical checkups, offering guidance on hygiene, disease prevention, and general health care.

The team also donated hand sanitizers, brochures, and other materials to support ongoing hygiene education at the school.

