At Tanzania's top university, Chinese-built library opens new doors for students

10:26, September 12, 2025 By Hua Hongli, Lucas Liganga ( Xinhua

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- At the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's largest state university, a China-supported library is enhancing learning and research for thousands of students and scholars.

The library, inaugurated on Nov. 27, 2018, with support from the Chinese government, has grown into one of East Africa's largest and most advanced learning hubs. Today, it serves not only as a center of study but also as a driver of international collaboration.

With a capacity for 2,500 users, the library is equipped with high-speed internet, digital access to global journals, and a modern computer lab. For many students, it is not only a place to study but also a supportive environment for research and academic growth.

Stanley Kulanga, a 32-year-old PhD candidate in climate change and sustainable development, said the library has been pivotal to his academic progress.

"Since the day I started my PhD, this has been the best place for me to concentrate and access the materials I need," Kulanga told Xinhua in an interview. "I am usually the first one to enter and the last one to leave."

For lecturers and researchers, the library has also proved invaluable.

Samwel Mchele Limbu, a senior lecturer in the Department of Aquaculture Technology at the School of Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Technology, said its vast collection of print and electronic resources has been instrumental in advancing his work.

"In fact, I used the library to write manuscripts, which made me the best researcher of the year for two consecutive years," he said.

Describing the facility as a testament to China-Tanzania cooperation, he said, "It fulfills the obligation of sharing knowledge across generations, in line with Tanzania's vision for inclusive, knowledge-driven development."

The library's impact reaches far beyond Tanzania.

According to Kelefa Mwantimwa, director of the university's library services, students from China, Malawi, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of the Congo often use the library, alongside visiting scholars from the United States, Germany, and Britain.

"Previously, our library was overcrowded and limited in size," Mwantimwa said. "Now, we are proud to have a much larger and more advanced facility that supports teaching, learning, research, and innovation."

Technology has helped broaden access to knowledge. Books donated by the China Communications Construction Company can now be read in multiple languages using translation apps and software, while the library's computer lab ensures equitable access for students without personal devices.

Beyond academics, the facility has become a preferred venue for international conferences, seminars, and workshops. Organizations such as the United Nations and its agencies regularly host events there, while Tanzanian ministries and regional institutions use the space for training and dialogue.

For students like Kulanga, the library stands as a symbol of opportunity and of the growing ties between Tanzania and China.

The library reflects a deepening partnership, and an increasing number of Tanzanians are pursuing higher education in China on government scholarships, Mwantimwa said.

