Chinese-aided project boosts schistosomiasis awareness among Tanzania's Zanzibar children

Xinhua) 10:00, November 13, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- In a lively display of color, creativity, and learning, hundreds of schoolchildren on Pemba Island in Tanzania's Zanzibar took part in a hand-copied poster competition designed to raise awareness about schistosomiasis, a parasitic disease that remains a public health challenge in parts of Africa.

Organized by the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis prevention and control expert team at Ng'ambwa Primary School and Madungu Primary School, the event sought to strengthen health education among school-age children by teaching them how to prevent infection and encouraging safe hygiene practices through art.

Before the competition, Chinese experts conducted an interactive health education session, using illustrated materials and simple explanations to help pupils understand how schistosomiasis spreads and how it can be prevented.

They introduced children to key concepts, including the schistosome parasite, the Biomphalaria snail that transmits it, and the dangers of contact with contaminated freshwater. Through drawings, question-and-answer sessions, and storytelling, the lessons came to life.

"The children were very curious and eager to learn," said Wang Wei, head of the Chinese expert team, adding, "They asked thoughtful questions and shared what they knew about local rivers and ponds where they sometimes fetch water or play. Our goal was to help them understand how simple precautions can protect their health."

After the health talk, pupils took out their pencils, crayons, and paintbrushes to depict what they had learned. Some drew diagrams showing how the disease spreads from snails to humans, others illustrated doctors treating patients, and many created colorful comics carrying messages, such as "Stay away from infected water, protect your health."

More than 400 pupils from the two schools participated, submitting over 500 poster entries. The artworks reflected both creativity and a deepening understanding of the disease.

Parents attending the event expressed their appreciation for the initiative. Dira Haji Nyange, mother of Wadhat Ally Abdalla from Ng'ambwa Primary School, said the competition had a meaningful impact on children's health awareness.

"This competition should continue every year," Nyange said. "It helps our children learn how to protect themselves and will reduce schistosomiasis cases in our area."

Salma Ally, mother of Adhra Suleiman Said from Madungu Primary School, said the activity provided practical lessons that children could apply in their daily lives.

"The pupils learned important habits such as avoiding contact with dirty water, wearing shoes when walking through muddy areas, and boiling water before using it," Ally said. "These are simple actions, but they can save lives."

At the award-giving ceremony, Hassina Kaduara, a representative from the Pemba Island education office, praised the event as a model for effective health education.

"This combination of art and health awareness is both innovative and engaging," the official said. "It allows students to learn disease prevention knowledge in a fun way while encouraging a sense of responsibility for their own and their community's health."

Wang also emphasized that school-age children are a key group in the fight against schistosomiasis.

By reaching them early, the campaign not only educates the next generation but also extends its impact to families and communities, Wang said, adding, "They remind their parents and friends to avoid unsafe water and to practice proper hygiene. This community-driven approach is vital for long-term disease control."

The expert team was launched to strengthen Zanzibar's capacity to prevent, diagnose, and control schistosomiasis, which is transmitted by freshwater snails and can cause chronic ill health if left untreated.

The China-aided project supports health surveillance, laboratory training, snail control, and community education, with a focus on promoting sustainable, locally driven solutions. It is part of China's long-standing cooperation with African countries to combat tropical and parasitic diseases.

Over the past few years, the initiative has brought modern diagnostic tools and training to Zanzibar's health sector while introducing community-based interventions such as school outreach, public awareness campaigns, and preventive medicine distribution.

Looking ahead, Wang said future programs will expand to include quizzes, storytelling sessions, and drawing exhibitions focused on other parasitic diseases, water safety, and hygiene.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)