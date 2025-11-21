China-Tanzania training program upgrades construction workforce skills

Xinhua) 10:45, November 21, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than 400 Tanzanian employees of China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited are sharpening their professional construction skills through a two-month intensive training program conducted by Chinese technical and vocational education instructors.

The initiative, taking place at CRJE's Kawe construction sites in Dar es Salaam and in Dodoma, is coordinated by the China-Africa Vocational Education Alliance, a partnership aimed at strengthening technical and vocational education and training (TVET) across Africa.

Instructors from three Chinese TVET institutions -- Zibo Polytechnic University, Shandong Polytechnic, and Jiangsu Urban and Rural Construction Vocational College -- are delivering training in construction safety, intelligent construction technology, engineering material testing, and measurement techniques.

Jiang Feng from Zibo Polytechnic University said the program focuses on the use of measurement equipment such as theodolites, total stations, and RTK systems. Tanzanian staff are trained in practical field applications, while Chinese employees learn about advanced measurement technologies and domestic innovations to better serve as technical intermediaries.

Fu Yutao of Shandong Polytechnic emphasized engineering quality inspections and material testing, including concrete compressive strength and rebar tensile tests, tailored to strengthen safety awareness among both Tanzanian and Chinese staff.

Yuan Fenghua of Jiangsu Urban and Rural Construction Vocational College integrates construction site safety with intelligent technology applications, ensuring local employees gain practical operational skills while Chinese staff enhance safety management and project oversight.

Shen Jinyu, project manager for the China-Africa Vocational Education Alliance in Dar es Salaam, said the program aligns with Tanzania's TVET development goals and helps local staff meet the skill standards required by Chinese enterprises in the country.

Tanzanian participants have embraced the program's hands-on approach.

Adam Agostino, a 27-year-old civil engineer at CRJE (East Africa) Ltd., praised the program for its practical instruction on level machines and safety protocols, noting the advanced safety practices introduced by Chinese instructors compared to local companies.

Wang Shuaipeng, CRJE's Tanzania human resource manager, described the program as a "new and effective approach" to skill development, bringing advanced knowledge and practice experience to Tanzanian workers.

This collaborative training reflects broader China-Africa cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, combining knowledge transfer, technical capacity building, and workplace safety enhancements, while strengthening cross-cultural professional ties in Tanzania's growing construction sector.

Throughout the two-month program, trainees will receive hands-on experience in equipment operation, quality assurance, and safety practices, laying a foundation for high-quality construction projects and supporting the professionalization of local construction labor forces.

The project also provides a model for future China-Africa vocational collaborations, providing a pathway for knowledge transfer, skills enhancement, and safer, higher-quality construction practices across the continent.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)