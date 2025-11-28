China, Tanzania's Zanzibar strengthen cervical cancer prevention with joint training

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- China and Tanzania's Zanzibar have deepened cooperation in women's health through a joint training program on cervical cancer prevention, which was held on Wednesday at Abdulla Mzee Hospital.

The program brought together health experts from a health delegation led by China's National Health Commission, the 35th batch of the Chinese medical team to Zanzibar, officials from Zanzibar's Ministry of Health, and hospital staff for a full day of technical training, dialogue, and field assessments.

Abdulla Mzee Hospital Director Abood Khamis Maabad expressed gratitude to Chinese medical experts, noting that the program strengthened local capacity, advanced China-Tanzania medical cooperation, and laid a solid foundation for future efforts to improve women's health and cervical cancer prevention in the region.

Experts delivered lectures on prevention, standardized screening techniques, and clinical procedures, offering practical guidance to local health workers.

This was followed by a question-and-answer session, where participants raised concerns about operational difficulties in cervical cancer screening and case management. The Chinese experts provided targeted solutions and discussed future cooperation in personnel training, technical support, and pilot screening programs.

