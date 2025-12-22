Chinese medics promote acupuncture, malaria awareness at Zanzibar university

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 35th Chinese medical team in Tanzania's Zanzibar has held a cultural promotion on acupuncture and delivered a lecture on malaria prevention at a university, engaging students through both informative talks and hands-on activities.

Invited by the State University of Zanzibar, the team on Saturday organized the event to combine public health education with outreach on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

The activities attracted wide participation from students and faculty members, creating an interactive and enthusiastic atmosphere, said Liu Yaobao, a public health expert from the team. He also introduced the current malaria situation in Zanzibar using clear language and visual materials.

He explained the disease's transmission routes, symptoms, preventive measures, and standardized treatment, drawing on real-life cases to help students better understand the risks and strengthen awareness of personal protection.

TCM expert Zhou Fang and Bai Xinyu followed with an introduction to acupuncture culture, beginning with the traditional concept of harmony between humans and nature, outlining the origins, development, and theoretical foundations of acupuncture, and highlighting its applications in pain relief, chronic disease management, and rehabilitation.

Students participated in practical sessions guided by an English-language instructional video prepared by the medical team, practicing auricular acupressure, cupping, and electroacupuncture to experience TCM therapies firsthand.

Mohammed Makame Haji, vice chancellor of the State University of Zanzibar, said the event showcased the unique appeal of acupuncture while providing practical health knowledge, expressing hope for more such exchanges in the future.

