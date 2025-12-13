Chinese medical team offers free medical care in Botswana's second largest city

Xinhua) 10:40, December 13, 2025

Mayor of Francistown Gaone Majere receives medical service during a free medical outreach event in Francistown, Botswana, Dec. 12, 2025. The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Friday conducted a free medical outreach at an industrial community in Francistown, the country's second largest city. (Photo by Shingirai Madondo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 17th batch of the Chinese medical team in Botswana on Friday conducted a free medical outreach at an industrial community in Francistown, the country's second largest city.

At least 55 people, including local staff at the Dumela Industrial Area, benefited from medical services at the outreach event, according to Hu Minxiong, leader of the Francistown branch of the Chinese medical team.

He said that the medical professionals from China care deeply about the health of Botswana citizens, noting that the team firmly believes health is a shared aspiration of all humanity, regardless of nationality.

The outreach events aimed to bring the people of China and Botswana even closer and strengthen the bond of friendship, Hu added.

Mayor of Francistown Gaone Majere hailed the event as a success by offering the workers in the industrial area with general screenings, consultations, preventative care, health education, and treatment.

"Today's outreach is a practical demonstration of providing specialized care and ensuring that the most vulnerable amongst us have access to medical support," said Majere, adding that the event is directly advancing the health and well-being of the Francistown community.

He expressed his deepest appreciation to the Chinese government for choosing medical professionals to invest their skills, time, and hearts in Botswana communities.

