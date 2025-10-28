Chinese experts help Zanzibar create 1st map to combat schistosomiasis

Xinhua) 11:03, October 28, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese public health expert team under the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis control project on Sunday completed Zanzibar's first-ever distribution map of schistosomiasis transmission vectors, marking a significant step in the efforts of Tanzania's island region to eliminate the disease.

The achievement follows a month-long systematic survey of Biomphalaria snails, the intermediate hosts of schistosoma mansoni, across 320 key water bodies on the islands, according to Wang Wei, the team leader.

Utilizing the World Health Organization standard methods, the team collected and identified more than 40,000 snails, recording environmental factors such as water type, vegetation and human contact activities to assess transmission risks, Wang told Xinhua.

Wang said that the newly developed map highlights high-risk areas and provides a scientific foundation for Zanzibar's future surveillance, environmental management and health education initiatives.

"This is the first time Zanzibar has systematically collected nationwide snail distribution data," said Shaali Makame Ame, a representative of the Zanzibar Ministry of Health. "It marks a key milestone in our fight against schistosomiasis."

