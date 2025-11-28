Chinese medical team renews free surgical treatment in Ghana

Xinhua) 13:18, November 28, 2025

ACCRA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese medical team to Ghana, with the support of some Chinese enterprises and charity organizations, on Thursday renewed its charity project to provide free surgical treatment at Lekma Hospital in Accra, the national capital.

Launched in 2022, the project titled "Minimally Invasive Surgery in Ghana and Seeing the Beautiful World" has enabled the medical teams to complete 160 cataract surgeries and nearly 90 laparoscopic surgeries in Ghana.

Liu Liqun, director of the Guangdong Provincial Health Commission, said during the relaunch ceremony that the renewal of the project underscores the collaboration and deeper cooperation between China and Ghana.

Yang Yongguang, head of the 14th batch of the Chinese medical team to Ghana, said that through the charity project, Chinese doctors have restored hope to many people.

According to him, these efforts have not only restored health and eyesight to many Ghanaian patients but also positioned Lekma Hospital among Ghana's leading institutions in minimally invasive surgery and cataract treatment.

Clinical Director at Lekma Hospital Folasade Ojo-Benys emphasized the significance of collaboration between the two countries.

"This event marks the formal realization of a partnership rooted in shared knowledge, mutual respect, and a common vision to enhance specialized medical care for the people of Ghana," she said.

The event also marked the unveiling of both a China-Ghana ophthalmic surgery training base and a China-Ghana laparoscopic surgery training base, along with the donation of laparoscopic surgical simulators.

