Chinese medical team conducts TCM, first-aid training in Sierra Leone

FREETOWN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The 26th batch of the Chinese medical team to Sierra Leone on Thursday conducted the second-phase training under its Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) appropriate techniques program for medical students at the Sierra Leone Pingkang Dental College in the capital, Freetown.

The session focused on TCM skills and the life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), with the participation of 15 nurses and 60 students.

Liu Jinjun, board chairman of the Sierra Leone Pingkang Dental College, welcomed the training, noting the institution's limited resources for emergency response training. "This training is significant for our students and staff at the clinic and university," he stated.

David Idriss Kamara, principal of the Sierra Leone Pingkang Dental College, noted that this was the first CPR training conducted at the college. He highlighted the school's affiliation with the Sierra Leone-China Friendship Hospital, which hosts the Chinese medical team.

"We have benefited from various training programs over the years, including CPR and acupuncture," he said, expressing gratitude for the continued support from the Chinese medical team.

Liu Longfei, the head of the Chinese medical team, emphasized the contribution of TCM to local health services.

"This program not only saves lives but also strengthens the bond of friendship between China and Sierra Leone," He said, pledging continued assistance as the team works with local partners to enhance healthcare services in the country.

