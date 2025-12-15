Chinese medical teams provide free healthcare services to children at Dar es Salaam orphanages

Xinhua) 13:37, December 15, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical teams in Tanzania mainland and Zanzibar offered free clinical services to children at two orphanages in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, as part of a China-Africa joint initiative to promote the well-being of orphans.

The 27th Chinese medical team in Tanzania mainland and the 35th Chinese medical team in Zanzibar carried out outreach activities at the Zaidia Orphanage Center and the Ashura Orphanage Center, with 24 medical members conducting comprehensive health examinations and providing professional medical advice to support the children's healthy development.

The event, held under the theme "Warm Children's Hearts" and organized by the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, also included donations of food, schoolbags, and stationery.

Zhang Kai and Bao Zengtao, the respective heads of the two medical teams, expressed their concerns for the children, who received screenings for eye, ear, and other health conditions, including ultrasound examinations.

"Special attention was given to eye diseases due to the strong sunlight in the region, as well as screening for parasitic diseases using ultrasound," Bao said.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said the event reflected continued cooperation between China and Tanzania in improving community health, particularly for children and women.

"Children are the future of the nation and the hope of the people," she said, adding that China will continue to support the healthy growth of Tanzanian children through practical cooperation.

