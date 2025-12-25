Chinese experts complete snail control campaign against schistosomiasis in Tanzania's Zanzibar

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The expert team of the China-aided Zanzibar schistosomiasis control project has completed a three-month comprehensive snail control operation across all key schistosomiasis-related water bodies in Tanzania's Zanzibar.

The campaign achieved full coverage of priority areas through the use of newly developed, environmentally friendly snail-killing machines provided by China, as well as a 25-percent niclosamide ethanolamine salt suspension, Wang Wei, leader of the team, said on Tuesday.

Wang noted that the project's completion marked the first large-scale application in Zanzibar of domestically developed molluscicides and mechanical equipment, which possess fully independent intellectual property rights.

This achievement highlights the practical implementation of China's mature schistosomiasis control technology system in Africa, Wang added.

According to a statement from the project, in response to Zanzibar's dense water networks and complex snail breeding environments, the Chinese experts conducted systematic surveys to map snail distribution and formulated a targeted control plan combining chemical and mechanical measures, focusing on domestic water sources, irrigation channels, and other high-risk water contact areas.

The molluscicide used in the campaign was reviewed and certified by Zanzibar's environmental protection authorities in line with local regulations, said the statement, adding that environmental and ecological assessments ensured protection of non-target organisms, water quality, and residents' daily needs.

