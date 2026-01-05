Beauty of Seasons: Minor Cold

People's Daily Online) 09:28, January 05, 2026

Hello everyone, I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! The new year is here, and we're now in "Xiaohan," or Minor Cold. Right now, Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province is fully immersed in winter. Come along with me as we explore this Olympic city and enjoy a magical ice and snow adventure together!

Ancient Chinese people had a very poetic way of reading nature. They created a natural calendar called the "Twenty-Four Flower Calendar," which marks the coming of spring through the blooming of flowers. During Xiaohan, plum blossoms, camellias and daffodils start to bloom one after another. The plum blossom, braving the frost, is the first to send us a message of spring. For Chinese people, plum blossoms are more than just flowers. They symbolize resilience and inner strength.

As Xiaohan arrives, winter truly deepens. According to traditional Chinese medicine, our bodies need more warmth to combat the cold. That's why in southern China, people love a steaming bowl of sticky rice or lamb soup to keep warm. Up north, however, frozen pears are a must-have. They're basically China's naturally frozen slushy treat. And thanks to a play on words in Chinese, they symbolize a wish for staying together all year long.

After filling up on delicious food, it's time to get moving! In northern China, many rivers and lakes freeze over during Xiaohan, turning into natural playgrounds. People skate on the ice — something the ancients called "Bingxi," or ice frolicking. The feeling of gliding freely over snow is amazing. Look! I'm now at Thaiwoo Ski Resort in Chongli district, Zhangjiakou city, north China's Hebei Province.

In recent years, events like the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Harbin Asian Winter Games have given a huge boost to winter sports in China. With top-notch facilities, more people are falling in love with ice and snow sports. Did you know that people around the world have loved winter sports for centuries? Thousands of years ago, people living across northern Europe and Central Asia were already skiing. By the 18th century, it had evolved into a modern competitive sport. Even though we speak different languages, we share the same passion for ice and snow, and that's the magic of sports — it connects the world!

Xiaohan may be chilly, but hope keeps us warm. As an ancient poem says, "Don't blame the biting cold, it's just the turning point where winter meets spring." What's on your bucket list this winter? Share it with us!

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

