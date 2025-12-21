Beauty of Seasons: Winter Solstice

People's Daily Online) 09:46, December 21, 2025

Hello everyone, I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Dongzhi, or the winter solstice, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. Come with me as we step into Xi'an, an ancient capital of 13 dynasties in China, to experience its thousands of years of history and the hustle and bustle of local life.

For the ancients, Dongzhi was the starting point for calculating the 24 Solar Terms, symbolizing the beginning of a new cycle. As the saying goes, "The winter solstice is as significant as the Spring Festival." This day carries the beautiful promise of family reunions and bids farewell to the old while welcoming the new.

In Xi'an, the essence of Dongzhi is found in a steaming bowl of dumplings. Northerners love dumplings. Legend has it that eating these ear-shaped treats prevents frostbitten ears all winter long — a simple bowl embodying the wisdom of warding off the cold. Meanwhile, in the south, Dongzhi isn't complete without a bowl of soft tangyuan (glutinous rice balls), symbolizing reunion and togetherness.

With Dongzhi comes the Chinese tradition of Shujiu, or "counting the nines." The ancients divided the 81 days following Dongzhi into nine sets of nine days, composing a folk song about the "Nines of Winter" that vividly depicts the shift from bitter cold to the warmth of spring.

Dongzhi is not only an important Chinese solar term, but also a cultural moment shared globally. In South Korea, the custom of eating red bean porridge stems from an ancient belief in "warding off evil and disaster." In the U.K., at the Neolithic monument of Stonehenge, countless visitors gather every year on this day to witness the sun rising through the stones. Although the forms differ, they all share a common longing for light, warmth and togetherness.

A light layer of snow covers the Grand Tang Mall, where ancient architecture and sequentially lit lanterns create a charming contrast. Dongzhi here carries both the ancient charm of the prosperous Tang Dynasty and the modern fun of young people strolling in Hanfu. "Heaven and earth press to change from day to day. From the winter solstice, spring will come without delay." How is Dongzhi celebrated where you are? Come share it in the comments section!

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

