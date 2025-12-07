Beauty of Seasons: Major Snow

People's Daily Online) 10:12, December 07, 2025

Hello everyone. I'm Sisi, a travel enthusiast! Today is Daxue, or Major Snow, the third winter solar term in the traditional Chinese calendar. It marks the start of mid-winter as the weather turns cold. Right now, I'm standing atop the Changbai Mountains, which are the tallest peaks in northeast China. Before my eyes, the snow-covered Tianchi Lake stretches pure and pristine, and the ski resorts are fully open. Come unlock the secrets of nature and the wisdom of life behind Daxue amid these snow-blanketed mountains and this crisp winter landscape!

Did you know? The solar term "Major Snow" doesn't necessarily correlate with heavy snowfall in weather forecasts; instead, it reflects the climate characteristics of this period. When Daxue arrives, farmers are arguably the most eager for snow. Since ancient times, snow has been a symbol of harvest. As the saying goes, "A timely snow promises a good harvest." This is a concise summary of the farming wisdom passed down from our ancestors. Thick snow covers overwintering crops like a quilt, protecting them from the cold and nourishing the soil when it melts the following year. Today, many farms use snow depth sensors to monitor accumulation, scientifically regulating the crop growth environment. This fusion of traditional agricultural wisdom with modern technology helps secure the promise of a bumper harvest.

In terms of diet, the key principle during Daxue is simple: "Proper nourishment during Daxue keeps you warm all year." In southern China, people cure and preserve meat, while in northern China, they consume lamb soup and sweet potato congee to ward off the cold. Both traditions are perfectly suited to the season.

The wisdom and joy of Daxue extend far beyond China! Many countries host unique snow festivals, such as the cultural events at Santa Claus Village in Rovaniemi, Finland; and the Holmenkollen Ski Festival in Oslo, Norway. Though customs vary, the shared spirit of embracing the season and savoring winter creates a cultural resonance that transcends borders.

Standing now at the foot of the Changbai Mountains, with snow crunching under my feet and a warm bowl of ginseng chicken soup in my hands, watching travelers pass by, I finally grasp the deeper meaning of the verse: "After the great snow clears, the sun hangs half-dimmed; yet I gladly climb the tower again and again." Is it snowing where you are? Share your hometown's Daxue stories!

Yu Yiran, as an intern, also contributed to this article.

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)