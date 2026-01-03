Visa-free policy boosts exchanges, cooperation between BiH, China: BiH official

SARAJEVO, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The visa-free regime between Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and China has significantly boosted people-to-people exchanges in trade, economy, academia and tourism, while strengthening bilateral practical cooperation, Zarko Laketa, director of the Service for Foreigners' Affairs of BiH, said in an interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

Laketa told Xinhua that the number of Chinese visitors to BiH has continued to rise in recent years, providing strong support for the country's tourism sector. According to BiH statistical data, Chinese tourist arrivals in the first ten months of 2025 had already far exceeded the total for the whole of 2024.

He noted that before the implementation of the visa-free policy, China was often viewed in BiH as relatively distant. However, after years of visa-free travel and steady development of bilateral relations, China has become more accessible, particularly in trade and academic exchanges.

The mutual visa-free regime for holders of ordinary passports between China and BiH came into effect in May 2018.

Through travel, work, study and exchanges, people from both countries have deepened mutual understanding and respect, Laketa said, adding that this has not only strengthened bilateral ties but also built bridges of friendship between the two peoples.

Laketa spoke highly of China's continued efforts to advance high-level opening-up, including measures such as expanding visa-free arrangements and hosting the China International Import Expo, saying these initiatives have sent positive signals to the world and will create more opportunities for global economic and trade cooperation.

Looking ahead, Laketa said he hopes cooperation between BiH and China will further deepen in areas including economy, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges, laying a stronger foundation for long-term friendship between the two peoples.

