China's top political advisor meets deputy speaker of BiH's House of Representatives

Xinhua) 16:51, July 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Marinko Cavara, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and the Presidency of BiH, the two countries have maintained solid political mutual trust and close people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and achieved fruitful results in economic and trade cooperation.

Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and BiH, Wang said China is willing to work with BiH to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries and deepen cooperation based on the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual benefit.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to make new contributions to promoting the development of bilateral relations, he added.

Cavara spoke highly of the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the Belt and Road Initiative, both proposed by Xi.

He said BiH firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields to promote new development in bilateral relations.

