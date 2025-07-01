Intermodal land-sea cargo route connects China's landlocked west to South America
CHONGQING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- A cargo train loaded with 84 TEU of complete vehicles departed from southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Monday. These vehicles will travel through the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor to reach a Chinese port, and then board an ocean-going vessel bound for Chancay Port in Peru.
This marks the first time the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has connected to Chancay Port. The cargo train will reach Beibu Gulf Port in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and the vehicles will sail from there.
As an important project under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor has been playing a key role in connecting landlocked western China to global markets.
The Chancay Port is not only a deep-water hub but also South America's first smart and green port. As a flagship BRI project between China and Peru, the port has cut sea travel time for South American exports to its Asian market from approximately 35 days to 25 days.
The second Chongqing to Chancay Port land-sea intermodal freight train is expected to depart in July, according to the operating company of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor.
