BiH, China mark 30 years of diplomatic relations in Sarajevo

SARAJEVO, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China and Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations on Wednesday in Sarajevo, reaffirming their commitment to deepening cooperation in the decades ahead.

More than 100 representatives from both countries gathered at the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH (BiHPA) for a high-level seminar commemorating the anniversary. The event brought together senior officials, diplomats, business leaders, academics, and representatives of international organizations.

Marinko Cavara, deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of BiHPA's Friendship Group for Asia, described China as "a true friend" and "more than a political partner." He highlighted China's support during times of crisis, including natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic. "China was among the first to respond, by sending medical teams, donating equipment and vaccines," he said.

Cavara emphasized that cooperation with China has brought tangible benefits to people across BiH. He cited scholarships and exchange programs for young professionals, as well as Chinese investments in wind farms, hydropower plants, hospitals, and road infrastructure. "This partnership is not only part of our foreign policy, but a national consensus," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to BiH Li Fan noted that China is BiH's largest trading partner in Asia, with bilateral ties strengthened under the Belt and Road Initiative and China-CEEC (Central and Eastern European Countries) cooperation. In 2024, bilateral trade grew by 15.2 percent year-on-year. She added that Chinese-built infrastructure and energy projects have delivered meaningful improvements to local communities.

The seminar featured three panel discussions focused on diplomatic and economic collaboration, along with educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges.

Both sides expressed confidence that the coming decades will bring even stronger cooperation across a wide range of fields.

