China's national football team announces 26-man roster under new coach Shao

Xinhua) 14:38, January 01, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Football Association (CFA) on Thursday announced a 26-player roster for the Chinese men's national team's first training camp of 2026, with four newcomers Li Yang, Yan Bingliang, Ma Zhen and Lyu Zhuoyi included.

The camp will be the first under newly appointed head coach Shao Jiayi and will run from January 4 to 27 in Zhaoqing, south China's Guangdong Province, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

As China's U23 side will compete at the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia later this month, U23 players such as Wang Yudong and Hu Hetao have not been called up.

Regular internationals including Zhang Yuning, Wei Shihao, Zhu Chenjie and Sai Erjiniao are named in the squad, while the four newcomers receive their first senior national team call-ups. Former captain Wang Dalei is not included.

China's men's national team has no official matches scheduled in 2026, with preparations focused on the 2027 AFC Asian Cup to be held in Saudi Arabia.

The 26-man roster is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Yan Junling, Ma Zhen, Liu Dianzuo, Yan Bingliang;

Defenders: Wei Zhen, Zhu Chenjie, Li Yang, Wu Shaocong, Li Lei, Gao Zhunyi, Liu Yang, Lyu Zhuoyi;

Midfielders: Xu Haoyang, Sai Erjiniao, Cao Yongjing, Li Yuanyi, Huang Zhengyu, Duan Liuyu, Xie Wenneng, Ba Dun, Huang Jiahui, Cheng Jin, Wang Shangyuan;

Forwards:Wei Shihao, Lin Liangming, Zhang Yuning.

