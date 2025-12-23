China wraps up EAFF U15 campaign with victory

December 23, 2025

FUZHOU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China concluded its East Asian Football Federation U15 Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over Hong Kong, China on Monday in Zhangzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

China settled for third place in Group A with one win, one draw and one loss at the end of the single round-robin competition.

Having previously lost to Japan and drawn with South Korea, China broke through in the 28th minute when Sheng Chenxi headed in a cross from Li Yuxuan to open the scoring.

In the 51st minute, striker Ke Bowen doubled the lead with shot into the far corner from Sheng's pass. Deep into stoppage time, China's third came directly from a corner as Hong Kong, China goalkeeper Luo Jianfeng fumbled the ball into his own net.

Earlier in the second half, China had a goal disallowed for offside following a corner.

In other Group A action, South Korea defeated Japan 3-0. In Group B, Chinese Taipei beat Macao, China 2-0 and Guam drew 0-0 with the Northern Mariana Islands.

A total of eight teams took part in the competition, with teams divided into two groups based on the FIFA men's world ranking dated October 17, 2025.

