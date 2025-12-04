Home>>
China to host 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup
(Xinhua) 15:47, December 04, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Football Confederation(AFC) confirmed on Thursday that China will host the 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup.
China is set to host the tournament for the second consecutive edition, following the 2025 event held in Shenzhen from February 12 to March 1 this year.
Qualifiers for the 2027 AFC U20 Asian Cup are scheduled to start in August 2026, with the finals to be held in March 2027.
The tournament will serve as Asian qualifying for the 2027 FIFA U20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
