China secures U-17 Asian Cup spot with perfect record

CHONGQING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China sealed its place at next year's AFC U-17 Asian Cup with a 4-0 win over Bangladesh here on Sunday, wrapping up qualifying with five straight victories, 42 goals scored and none conceded.

China had earlier eased past Bahrain, Timor-Leste, Brunei and Sri Lanka.

Shuai Weihao struck twice in the first half and completed his hat-trick in the 53rd minute to make it 3-0, before Zhao Songyuan added a late fourth.

"I hope we can keep our tempo under high pressure, we have done well in this area, especially the position rotation and the transition, it's a delighted result," said China's head coach Bin Ukishima.

