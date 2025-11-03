Home>>
A six-month citywide carnival: How football unites 13 cities in Jiangsu
(People's Daily App) 16:38, November 03, 2025
The Jiangsu Football City League, more commonly known as Suchao, will kick off its final at 7:35 pm on Saturday, November 1. Over the past six months, 13 cities across Jiangsu Province have come together to compete in exciting Suchao matches. With packed stadiums, passionate fans and a citywide carnival, Suchao unites communities and creates new traditions, transforming every match into a celebration of local pride and spirit.
