Girl in shades lights up football field with fearless run

(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 27, 2025

At a flag football game in Shanghai, an 8-year-old girl—wearing sunglasses and a colorful sports mouthguard—tucked the ball, sliced through defenders, and sent the crowd roaring. The clip has drawn over a million likes on Douyin, with viewers saying she's "as quick as the wind."

(Compiled by Wang Ru)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)