Home>>
Girl in shades lights up football field with fearless run
(People's Daily App) 13:41, October 27, 2025
At a flag football game in Shanghai, an 8-year-old girl—wearing sunglasses and a colorful sports mouthguard—tucked the ball, sliced through defenders, and sent the crowd roaring. The clip has drawn over a million likes on Douyin, with viewers saying she's "as quick as the wind."
(Compiled by Wang Ru)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Japanese coaches bring global perspective to Xinjiang football
- AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 China 2026 qualifier: China's Macao vs. Indonesia
- In pics: 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian
- 2025 FISU University World Cup Football: ESP vs. CHN
- 2025 FISU University World Cup Football: FRA vs. CHN
- Highlights of 2025 FISU University World Cup Football
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.