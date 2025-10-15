Japanese coaches bring global perspective to Xinjiang football

URUMQI, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Ten months ago, Japanese coach Masami Taki arrived in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, hoping to open a window to the wider world of football.

The 53-year-old, who has spent much of his career in Thailand and Southeast Asia, is now guiding Xinjiang's under-20 side.

"Xinjiang players have unique advantages," Taki said. "They are strong and physically impressive, but they still need to cultivate tactical understanding, and that is where I can help."

Football has long been one of Xinjiang's most popular sports, with matches drawing passionate crowds. The region has also produced China national team players such as Behram Abduweli and Umidjan Yusup, further fueling local pride.

Team captain Yasenjan Sametjan said Taki's impact is already visible. "He asks more of us in how we position, press and combine in attack," he noted. "We feel our condition and our teamwork are getting better."

Last month, the squad traveled to Japan's Shizuoka Prefecture for friendlies against university and youth club teams. For many, it was their first time abroad.

"When they went to Japan, they felt the fast tempo of the game there," Taki said. "Sometimes it was difficult to remember everything, but I hoped they would learn by experiencing it."

On a nearby pitch, another Japanese coach, 45-year-old Hiroyuki Shinzato, began his work with the under-18 team last month, watching closely as players ran through drills.

"I can see everyone is working hard and very focused," he said. "Everyone dreams of becoming a professional player, and I will do my best to share my experience."

Both men are preparing their teams for China's 15th National Games, to be staged in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao in November. But their role extends beyond results.

"This is an important competition for China," Shinzato said. "The players represent Xinjiang, with the support of the people behind them. I hope they carry that pride in their hearts all the way to the podium."

