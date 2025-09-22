2025 FISU University World Cup Football: ESP vs. CHN
Players and referees line up before the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Cristian Lopez Montes (Rear) of University of Granada scores during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Players of University of Granada celebrate during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Ignacio Antequera Sanchez (2nd L) of University of Granada scores during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Mario Torres Jimenez (Front) of University of Granada competes during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Ignacio Antequera Sanchez (Top) of University of Granada celebrates scoring during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Mario Torres Jimenez (1st L) of University of Granada competes during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Ivan Casares Rodriguez (R) of University of Granada competes during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
Cristian Lopez Montes (C) of University of Granada celebrates scoring with his teammate during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
Carlos Javier Villanueva Santos (Front R) of University of Granada competes during the Men's Group A match between University of Granada (ESP) and Beihang University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Sept. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)
