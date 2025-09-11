From schoolyards to stadiums, youth football storms China's pitches

10:22, September 11, 2025 By He Leijing ( Xinhua

NANJING, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- On the eve of starting high school, 15-year-old Zhang Guoqing was not at home preparing textbooks or laying out his uniform. Instead, he was sprinting across a packed football pitch, playing a full 90 minutes against grown men in a fiercely contested amateur league match.

For Zhang, a rising striker with Zhenjiang in the Su Super League, the physical test was no burden but one of the highlights of his summer vacation. The Su Super League, a provincial-level competition in Jiangsu, has become one of China's largest and most competitive grassroots football platforms, drawing capacity crowds.

As the youngest player in the league, Zhang has emerged as a symbol of the teenage talent energizing China's grassroots game.

The wildly popular competition pits 13 cities from across Jiangsu Province against one another and runs until November, attracting an intensity to rival professional leagues. Of the 516 players, around 160 are still students like Zhang.

Fresh from completing his high school entrance exam in June, Zhang immediately joined team training. On Sept. 1, he walked into a new classroom for his first day of high school, carrying with him the same dream: to one day play professional football.

"Every time I step on the pitch, I feel an unstoppable freedom and adrenaline," Zhang said. "Playing in the league helps me sharpen my skills and pushes me closer to my dream of becoming a professional footballer."

This autumn marks not only the start of the new school semester in China but also new opportunities for young athletes. At least 10 Su Super League players received university admission letters this year, finding balance between academics and football.

CHASING DREAMS ON THE PITCH

For 17-year-old forward Kou Cheng of Suzhou, the pathway is clear. Three of his teammates were admitted to Suzhou University this year, recognized for both athletic and academic success. "I hope I can make it there next year after my college entrance exam," he said.

Kou has already left his mark on the league by scoring its fastest-ever goal, just 80 seconds into a match. In August, he also captained his high school to victory in the Jiangsu provincial youth championship.

Eighteen-year-old Miao Rundong of Xuzhou is blazing a trail of his own. This summer, he not only received a college offer but also earned a call-up to China's U-18 national team, where he scored on his international debut against Japan.

"Competitions like the Su Super League give young athletes a platform to show who they are and pursue their dreams," said Wang Zongping, a professor at Nanjing University of Science and Technology. "Their energy and determination can inspire more young people to take up football."

That momentum is visible across Jiangsu. More than 64,000 youth football matches were played in the province last year alone, involving over 340,000 participants. In Nantong, whose team currently tops the Su Super League standings, 118 district-level teams compete in more than 270 matches annually, supplying a steady pipeline of talent to the professional system.

For many teenagers, football has become inseparable from education. "We keep strengthening school football leagues and creating clear routes for children with talent to get professional coaching early," said Lu Jian, an official with Nantong's campus football office.

Grassroots tournaments also foster tradition. In July, the 26th Beibei Cup Youth Tournament was staged in Zhangjiagang, attracting 16 elite squads and nearly 300 players from across China, Thailand, and South Korea - the first time foreign teams joined the competition.

One of China's oldest youth events, the Beibei Cup has featured future internationals such as Fan Zhiyi, Sun Jihai, and Wu Lei. A popular saying goes: "Play the Beibei Cup as a kid, aim for the World Cup as a grown-up."

"Competing against international opponents broadened my vision and boosted my match experience. It was really unforgettable," said 12-year-old Zhou Minghao.

"Frequent, high-quality matches can replace part of training and quickly raise players' skills and resilience. The cycle of game, analysis, training and game again is essential for nurturing future talent," added Dai Chaojie, a youth coach from Zhangjiagang.

YOUTH FOOTBALL ON THE RISE

China's national teams have struggled in recent years, but the rise of youth football is injecting fresh hope for a long-term revival.

According to a government development plan, China aims to significantly expand its youth football population by 2030 and see its national youth squads ranked among Asia's best. By 2035, youth football is expected to underpin the sport's broader rejuvenation.

Reforms are underway across provinces. In Shandong, football is now embedded into school curricula and extracurricular programs, with 3,000 football-feature schools planned and elite teenagers sent abroad for training. Guizhou, home of the Village Super League, has invested in facilities and made football one of its most popular school subjects. Jiangsu has added 580 new fields in the past five years and trained more than 12,000 coaches.

China once struggled with young players dropping out around age 12 due to academic pressure. To counter this, authorities are creating football pathways at every school level and even adding football as a college major at dozens of universities.

This year alone in Nantong, 53 student players were admitted to top universities through football, including one to Peking University.

"We care about what happens if children don't make the national team," said Wang Jianjun, head of Suzhou's Football Management Center. "That's why we balance football with education. Even if they don't turn professional, they can still find fulfilling futures as teachers, referees, or in other sporting careers."

"I often see children lingering after Su Super League matches, tugging their parents to wait for autographs and handshakes from players," said Zhang Zhendong, head of the Wuxi Huishan Football Association. "That kind of enthusiasm is precious."

"Youth training definitely has a bright future," Zhang added. "But it cannot be rushed. It has to be passed on generation after generation, allowing more children to fall in love with the sport and grow through the joy it brings."

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)