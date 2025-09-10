China U22 men's football coach upbeat about team's future after U23 Asian Cup qualification

16:33, September 10, 2025 By Yao Youming and Xiao Shiyao ( Xinhua

XI'AN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- China booked its place in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup finals on Tuesday after a goalless draw with group winner Australia in the last round of Group D qualifiers.

After securing qualification, Antonio Puche Vicente, head coach of China's U22 men's football team, told Xinhua he believes the squad has a bright future.

"If you let them improve their level in a suitable environment, China is probably going to qualify for the World Cup finals in 2030," Vicente said.

The freshly assembled U22 squad comprised players born in 2003 and 2004, along with several younger talents. One of Vicente's foremost challenges was integrating these promising players from various clubs into a cohesive and competitive squad in a short period.

China opened its campaign with a narrow 2-1 win over Timor-Leste. Despite criticism, Vicente remained upbeat.

"You know, the opening game is always a tough game," he said. "We could have bagged a 3-0 win, we just lack a bit of luck."

In the second round, China overwhelmed the Northern Mariana Islands 10-0.

"We had three totally different competitors in the group, and we prepared for the three games in three different ways," Vicente said.

"The results show that my players can execute diversified tactics when facing different rivals. I am proud of my players, who fought like 11 terracotta warriors on the pitch."

Although nine players in Vicente's squad have previously been called up to China's senior national team, he believes they still need to prove themselves.

"The real international has to be listed in the 11 starters stably in two or three years," the Spaniard said.

"In my team, Hu Hetao and Abuduwaili Baihelamu are on their ways to be real internationals."

Vicente also praised Wang Yudong, who scored in the opener and hit a hat-trick in the second match, calling him talented and gifted.

"But we have to be patient. We have to help them improve step by step, rather than let them burn out at a very young age," Vicente continued.

Asked about expectations for the U23 Asian Cup in January 2026, Vicente declined to set targets.

"I am exhausted. I only want to have a good meal and celebrate the qualification with my footballers," he said.

"We are going to organize training camps in October and November. When the ongoing Chinese Super League concludes, we will prepare for the U23 Asian Cup wholeheartedly."

