2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match: Slovenia vs. Sweden
Benjamin Sesko (R) of Slovenia passes the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Viktor Gyokeres (2nd L) of Sweden competes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Yasin Ayari (C) of Sweden vies with Svit Seslar (L) of Slovenia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Players of Sweden celebrate scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Benjamin Nygren (C) of Sweden competes for a header during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Players of Slovenia celebrate scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Viktor Gyokeres (R) of Sweden breaks through during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China edges Timor-Leste in AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifier
- Real Madrid turns it around at home to Mallorca, Atletico slips up again
- How Beijing youth football tournament gains vitality in over 40 years
- Group E football match at AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers: China vs. Syria
- Xi'an Int'l Football Center to host China's AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.