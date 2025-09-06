2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match: Slovenia vs. Sweden

Benjamin Sesko (R) of Slovenia passes the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Viktor Gyokeres (2nd L) of Sweden competes during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Yasin Ayari (C) of Sweden vies with Svit Seslar (L) of Slovenia during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Players of Sweden celebrate scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Benjamin Nygren (C) of Sweden competes for a header during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Players of Slovenia celebrate scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

Viktor Gyokeres (R) of Sweden breaks through during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers football match between Slovenia and Sweden in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Sept. 5, 2025. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)

