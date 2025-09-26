In pics: 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian

Xinhua) 10:42, September 26, 2025

Zheng Jiayu (top L) of Shanghai University of Sport vies with Lu Jiayu (top R) of Beijing Normal University during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Liu Xuan (2nd R) of Shanghai University of Sport shoots during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Yu Jiahui (L) of Shanghai University of Sport vies with Zheng Lu of Beijing Normal University during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Players of Shanghai University of Sport celebrate scoring during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sun Fangxin (L) of Shanghai University of Sport vies with Wang Yirui of Beijing Normal University during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Sun Fangxin (top) of Shanghai University of Sport tries to shoot during the women's semifinal match between Shanghai University of Sport (CHN) and Beijing Normal University (CHN) at 2025 FISU University World Cup Football in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

