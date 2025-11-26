AFC Champions League Elite round 5: China's Chengdu Rongcheng vs. Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima
Ryo Germain (R) of Sanfrecce Hiroshima vies with Li Yang of Chengdu Rongcheng during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Felipe Silva (R, front) of Chengdu Rongcheng takes a penalty kick to score during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Yamasaki Taichi (L) of Sanfrecce Hiroshima vies with Tim Chow (bottom) of Chengdu Rongcheng during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Nakano Shuto (L) of Sanfrecce Hiroshima reacts during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Felipe Silva (R) of Chengdu Rongcheng celebrates during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Players of Chengdu Rongcheng celebrate during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Ryo Germain (R) of Sanfrecce Hiroshima vies with Yahav Gurfinkel of Chengdu Rongcheng during the round 5 match between Chengdu Rongcheng of China and Sanfrecce Hiroshima of Japan at AFC Champions League Elite in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Nov. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Photos
Related Stories
- AFC Champions League Elite: Johor Darul Ta'zim vs. Shanghai Shenhua
- Shao Jiayi appointed head coach of China's national football team
- UEFA Champions League: Juventus vs. Sporting
- A six-month citywide carnival: How football unites 13 cities in Jiangsu
- East China grassroots soccer league scores big on consumption
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.