Chinese firm completes track of Africa's 1st desert heavy-haul railway

Xinhua) 10:16, January 01, 2026

ALGIERS, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The full-track installation of Algeria's Western Mining Railway, Africa's first heavy-haul desert railway, was completed on Tuesday, the project's Chinese constructor announced Wednesday.

The 575-kilometer railway is the largest single infrastructure project undertaken by a Chinese company in Algeria. It was jointly built by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) and Algerian state-owned enterprises.

Construction teams from both countries worked for more than 24 months under challenging Sahara Desert conditions. Through optimized planning and close bilateral coordination, track-laying was finished three months ahead of schedule. A total of 1.1 million concrete sleepers were produced, and over 580 kilometers of rail were laid and welded.

CRCC said it adapted technical solutions to local standards, designing prestressed concrete sleepers suitable for 32.5-tonne axle-load freight trains and 160 km/h passenger services.

The project also introduced Algeria's first CPG500 track-laying machine and its first automated rail-welding line, significantly boosting efficiency.

The Western Mining Railway is a flagship Belt and Road project designed to link mines, industrial zones, and ports in southwestern Algeria. Once completed, it is expected to strengthen transport links and support regional economic development.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)