Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway starts full-line operation
A high-speed train bound for Tongzhou of Beijing stops at the Tangshan Railway Station in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 30, 2025. The Beijing-Tangshan intercity railway linking Tongzhou District of Beijing, Baodi District of Tianjin, and Tangshan of Hebei, all in north China, started full-line operation on Tuesday. It is designed with a top speed of 350 km/h, and slashes the travel time between Tongzhou and Tangshan to a minimum of 55 minutes. (Photo by Dong Jun/Xinhua)
