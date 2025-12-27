Wuhan-Yichang section of high-speed railway along China's Yangtze River put into operation

Xinhua) 11:32, December 27, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a view of the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

With a total length of 314 kilometers and a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the Wuhan-Yichang section of the railway is a part of China's high-speed rail network along the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 26, 2025 shows a bullet train pulling into the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

G6800 (R), the first train of the Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu, arrives at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of the railway was officially put into operation on Friday.

A bullet train parks at the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

A bullet train leaves the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

Passengers check in at the waiting hall of the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

Passengers are pictured at the waiting hall of the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

Railway constructors pose for a group photo on the platform of the Yichang North Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province was officially put into operation on Friday.

G6800, the first train of the Wuhan-Yichang section of a high-speed railway linking east China's Shanghai, southwest China's Chongqing and Chengdu, arrives at the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2025. The Wuhan-Yichang section of the railway was officially put into operation on Friday.

