Bridge along Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway under construction
Constructors work at the construction site of a bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 25, 2025. Upon completion, the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will shorten travel time from downtown Chongqing to Wanzhou District to less than one hour. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Upon completion, the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will shorten travel time from downtown Chongqing to Wanzhou District to less than one hour. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a bridge of the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Upon completion, the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will shorten travel time from downtown Chongqing to Wanzhou District to less than one hour. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
