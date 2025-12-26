Bridge along Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway under construction

Xinhua) 09:42, December 26, 2025

Constructors work at the construction site of a bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Dec. 25, 2025. Upon completion, the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will shorten travel time from downtown Chongqing to Wanzhou District to less than one hour. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows a bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway under construction in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Upon completion, the Chongqing-Wanzhou high-speed railway, with a designed speed of 350 km per hour, will shorten travel time from downtown Chongqing to Wanzhou District to less than one hour. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

