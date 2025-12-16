Home>>
China's railway passenger trips hit new record in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 13:42, December 16, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's railway network handled a record-high number of passenger trips during the first 11 months of 2025, data from the country's railway operator showed Tuesday.
In the January-November period, the number of railway passenger trips reached 4.28 billion across the country, up 6.6 percent from the same period last year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's self-developed technology advances its high-speed railways
- Highest passenger station along Qinghai-Xizang Railway opens
- China's railway fixed-asset investment up 5.9 pct in January-November period
- Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway under construction
- New high-speed rail link reaches China-Vietnam border city
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.