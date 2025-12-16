China's railway passenger trips hit new record in first 11 months

Xinhua) 13:42, December 16, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's railway network handled a record-high number of passenger trips during the first 11 months of 2025, data from the country's railway operator showed Tuesday.

In the January-November period, the number of railway passenger trips reached 4.28 billion across the country, up 6.6 percent from the same period last year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

