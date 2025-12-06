New high-speed rail link reaches China-Vietnam border city

December 06, 2025

NANNING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- A new high-speed rail link officially commenced full operations in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Friday, linking the China-Vietnam border city of Pingxiang and improving connectivity between China and ASEAN countries.

With the D9668 train departing from Pingxiang East Station on Friday, the Nanning-Pingxiang high-speed railway officially began its full-line service. The journey from Pingxiang in Guangxi to the regional capital, Nanning, now takes just 75 minutes -- 178 minutes less than conventional passenger trains.

The Nanning-Pingxiang high-speed railway was constructed in two phases: the Nanning-Chongzuo section, which opened in December 2022, and the newly operational Chongzuo-Pingxiang section. The new section stretches 81 kilometers and is designed to handle speeds of up to 250 kilometers per hour.

The new line marks the addition of a new, efficient transport corridor linking China with ASEAN nations. On Dec. 27, 2023, a high-speed rail link began operations between Fangchenggang City and Dongxing, which is another city in Guangxi on the China-Vietnam border, marking the first Chinese high-speed rail link with the China-Vietnam border.

Guangxi plays a crucial role in the exchange and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries due to its geographic location. With the full opening of the Nanning-Pingxiang high-speed railway, Pingxiang is now integrated into China's expansive high-speed rail network via the hub of Nanning, boosting infrastructure connectivity between China and ASEAN countries.

