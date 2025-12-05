Shanghai's sea-rail combined transport throughput exceeds one million TEUs
A sea-rail intermodal train departs from the Luchao Port container center station in east China's Shanghai, on Dec. 5, 2025. As of Dec. 5, Shanghai's sea-rail combined transport business volume has exceeded one million TEUs in 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 percent. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
A drone photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Luchao Port container center station in east China's Shanghai. As of Dec. 5, Shanghai's sea-rail combined transport business volume has exceeded one million TEUs in 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 percent. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows a view of the Luchao Port container center station in east China's Shanghai. As of Dec. 5, Shanghai's sea-rail combined transport business volume has exceeded one million TEUs in 2025, registering a year-on-year increase of nearly 20 percent. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
