Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of Nanning-Pingxiang Railway begins operation

Xinhua) 16:48, December 05, 2025

People perform a dance in celebration of the full operation of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

A staff member guides the passengers to board a train at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Tourists take selfies on a bullet train running from Pingxiang to Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows an exterior view of Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Passengers pass through the ticket gates at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

