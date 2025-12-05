Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of Nanning-Pingxiang Railway begins operation
People perform a dance in celebration of the full operation of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
A staff member guides the passengers to board a train at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Tourists take selfies on a bullet train running from Pingxiang to Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
This photo taken on Dec. 5, 2025 shows an exterior view of Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
Passengers pass through the ticket gates at Pingxiang East Railway Station, in Pingxiang City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 5, 2025. The Chongzuo-Pingxiang section of the Nanning-Pingxiang Railway began operation on Friday, marking the full operation of the high-speed railway, which connects the region's capital city Nanning to the border city Pingxiang. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
