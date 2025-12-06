China launches new high-speed rail to southern border city, boosting tourism and connectivity

NANNING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday launched a new section of high-speed passenger railway to a southern city on its border with Vietnam, a move set to boost cross-border tourism and strengthen regional connectivity.

The newly opened 81-km segment between Chongzuo and Pingxiang of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region marks the final stretch of the Nanning-Pingxiang high-speed railway, designed for speeds of up to 250 km per hour. The preceding Nanning-Chongzuo section began operations in December 2022.

The opening of the new railway section makes the entire route fully operational, allowing for more efficient passenger travel from Nanning, capital of Guangxi, to Pingxiang, a key border city. Total travel time now could be cut to 75 minutes.

The faster railway route is expected to spur tourism demand. Some travel agencies have already introduced weekend cross-border tours, catering to travelers eager for short outbound trips.

The full operation of the high-speed railway will also strengthen regional connectivity and better support the development of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, experts said.

