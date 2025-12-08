Home>>
Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway under construction
(Xinhua) 08:27, December 08, 2025
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows a construction site of Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Zhang Guangyu/Xinhua)
A constructor works at a construction site of Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Guangyu/Xinhua)
Constructors work at a construction site of Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 7, 2025. (Photo by Zhang Guangyu/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 7, 2025 shows a construction site of Chongqing-Kunming High-Speed Railway in Zhaotong, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo by Zhang Guangyu/Xinhua)
