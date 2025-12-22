Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway begins operation in S China

Xinhua) 16:31, December 22, 2025

Passengers about to board the first train of the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway pose for a photo at the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2025.

Spanning approximately 401 kilometers, the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway began operation on Monday. With a designed top speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the travel time can be reduced to around one hour and a half between the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station and the Zhanjiang North Railway Station, both in Guangdong. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Passengers prepare to board the first train of the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway at the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2025.

Passengers about to board the first train of the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway pose for a group photo with railway crew members at the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2025.

A bullet train runs on a bridge along the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2025.

A bullet train runs on a section of tracks covered in noise barriers along the Guangzhou-Zhanjiang High-Speed Railway in south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 22, 2025.

