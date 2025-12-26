Quzhou-Lishui railway under construction in China's Zhejiang
A drone photo taken on Dec. 25, 2025 shows the construction site of the continuous beam of the Qujiang grand bridge along the Quzhou-Lishui railway in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promote local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Builders work at the beam fabrication site of the Quzhou-Lishui railway, in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 25, 2025. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promote local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A technician monitors the operation at the beam fabrication site of the Quzhou-Lishui railway, in Quzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on Dec. 25, 2025. The 160-km rail line linking Quzhou City and Lishui City in east China's Zhejiang Province will further improve the regional railway network, effectively promote local tourism development. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
